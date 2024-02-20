Harry Kane will reunite with Tottenham Hotspur in the summer as both clubs have agreed for a pre-season friendly match.

The two sides will face off in South Korea in August, however the exact dates of the match are still pending.

After moving to Bayern Munich in 2023, Kane has had a great start to his career at the Allianz Arena, tallying 29 goals in 30 games across all competitions for Thomas Tuchel’s team.

Eric Dier, another Englishman, recently joined him after completing a loan move that will last until the end of the season in January.

Like Kane, Dier has the option to permanently relocate to Germany. He has already made five appearances for his new team.