“I have sad news” – Major Liverpool ace has added to Klopp’s woes ahead of Carabao Cup final

The last thing that Jurgen Klopp would’ve wanted ahead of this weekend’s Carabao Cup final is more injuries to key Liverpool players.

However, despite a 4-1 win at Brentford last time out, that’s exactly what happened.

Klopp was already without Trent Alexander-Arnold for the showpiece, and with Diogo Jota having to be carried off the GTech Community Stadium turf on a stretcher, there was little doubt he was going to miss the final too.

Curtis Jones and Darwin Nunez were also substituted, but it was an injury to Mo Salah, just back after picking up a problem in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) that might be of most concern to the German.

“I have sad news, I learned that Salah suffered an injury at the end of the meeting between Liverpool and Brentford and renewed injury suffered during the camp of the Egyptian national team,” Ahmed Shoubir, speaking to Egyptian TV station OnTimeSports (h/t Liverpool ECHO) said.

“Salah unfortunately will not be able to play the next Liverpool Premier League match against Luton Town. This is my information and I hope that the news is not true, but it is largely true.”

Though Shoubir doesn’t mention Sunday’s final against Chelsea, if Salah is unable to play against Luton on Wednesday, it would surely be a huge risk for Klopp to consider the Egyptian King for the game against the Blues.

With the remainder of the season in mind, the manager might be well advised to rest Salah from the start of the final and only think about bringing him on if the game appears to be getting away from the Reds.

What a shame from Liverpool’s point of view if their end of season starts to unravel because injuries begin to bite.