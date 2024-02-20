Jurgen Klopp confirms key Liverpool star out for “months”, while others “ruled out” of Carabao Cup final

The last week or so has been disastrous for Liverpool regarding injuries as several key players are set to miss multiple matches, which includes the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday.

The Reds will be without Trent Alexander-Arnold for the Wembley showpiece and last weekend saw other key stars added to the hospital list.

Alisson picked up a muscle injury during training on Friday, while Saturday’s match against Brentford saw Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota exit in the first half.

Klopp is also waiting to hear the latest fitness report on other major stars such as Darwin Nunez, Dominik Szoboszlai and Mohamed Salah ahead of Luton Town on Wednesday.

Speaking at his press conference on Tuesday ahead of the clash with the Hatters, the German coach provided an update on Liverpool’s injury issues.

The biggest news from the Liverpool boss’ press conference is that Jota will be out of action for “months”, while Jones and Alisson will miss the Carabao Cup final.

“Not great, I would like to say no issues but we have some,” Klopp said about the Reds’ injury problems via the Liverpool Echo.

“Not available: Ali, muscle injury, we don’t know how long it will take but definitely not the foreseeable time coming back. Then we have Diogo with a knee issue is ruled out. Curtis, with a bone/ligament issue, is ruled out.”

Klopp added: “With Diogo, it will obviously rather take months (not weeks). And Curtis… with injuries you have important days, like day five or day 10, when you judge the situation again, because not everyone reacts in the same way. It depends on the pain level they still have and stuff like this. I couldn’t give you a timeframe even if I wanted to. They all react differently. That is just how it is. When you don’t have these players it makes no sense (to speculate).”