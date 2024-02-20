Exclusive: Transfer expert on Kylian Mbappe’s Real Madrid contract details & last-ditch Man City talks

Transfer news expert Ben Jacobs has provided some details on Kylian Mbappe’s Real Madrid contract as it looks like this move is close to being finalised.

Mbappe is set to be out of contract with Paris Saint-Germain at the end of this season, and it’s been widely reported that he’s now informed the club’s president Nasser Al-Khelaifi of his decision to leave in the summer.

Jacobs has provided some insight into Mbappe’s likely deal with Real Madrid, with the journalist stating that a contract has been looked over by the France international and his camp.

It seems Mbappe is set to earn €15m per year in Madrid, while he’ll also get a signing-on bonus from Los Blancos.

However, Jacobs has made it clear that this is a lower salary for Mbappe than he’d been earning with PSG, so the 25-year-old is clearly taking a pay cut and making a footballing decision if he finalises this move to the Bernabeu.

“Mbappe already has a contract to look over, and it’s for five years. It’s only a matter of time before he signs. The salary is ‘only’ around €15m per year, plus the signing-on bonus. With image rights factored in, it’s still competitive, but is lower than PSG’s renewal offer, and the package Real presented in 2022,” Jacobs said.

“Mbappe has always known he’s going to earn a lower base wage than at PSG so that’s not a huge factor. But he does need the green light to play in both Euro 2024 and the Paris Olympics. The latter clashes with Real’s US pre-season tour.

“Eventually, and pretty quickly, the parties are expected to work things out. Mbappe is now only going to end up in one place… it’s just a case of how many ‘games’ take place before it’s 100% official.”

Jacobs added that any talks that may have taken place with Manchester City are only a negotiating tactic, so the Premier League champions can probably give up on any dream of bringing the Frenchman in to form a dream attacking partnership with Erling Haaland.

“Mbappe is not expected to join any other club. Suggestions of a move to the Premier League have always had more smoke than substance. Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea have always downplayed links,” Jacobs said.

“Some recent reports suggested Mbappe’s camp held a last-ditch meeting with Manchester City, but I am not aware of anything concrete there. It’s just a way of Mbappe giving himself maximum leverage as he irons out the final details with Real.”