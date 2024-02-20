Leicester have deal agreed to sign winger on permanent transfer

Issahaku Abdul Fatawu, who is now on loan from Sporting CP to Leicester City, has performed admirably in the Championship under Enzo Maresca.

In 27 Championship games, the 19-year-old has three goals and nine assists to his name. He is rumored to stay beyond the current campaign at King Power.

There was reportedly a €17 million clause in place that would come into play if the team was promoted, and according to Ghanaian news outlet 3News, negotiations are almost complete for a permanent transfer to Leicester.

“It’s all formalities now. Just waiting until the end of the season to complete the paperwork.” – said the report.

It appears like the 19-year-old will be residing at King Power Stadium for the foreseeable future, barring a significant change to Maresca’s squad before the season ends.

