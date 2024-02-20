Issahaku Abdul Fatawu, who is now on loan from Sporting CP to Leicester City, has performed admirably in the Championship under Enzo Maresca.

In 27 Championship games, the 19-year-old has three goals and nine assists to his name. He is rumored to stay beyond the current campaign at King Power.

There was reportedly a €17 million clause in place that would come into play if the team was promoted, and according to Ghanaian news outlet 3News, negotiations are almost complete for a permanent transfer to Leicester.

“It’s all formalities now. Just waiting until the end of the season to complete the paperwork.” – said the report.

It appears like the 19-year-old will be residing at King Power Stadium for the foreseeable future, barring a significant change to Maresca’s squad before the season ends.