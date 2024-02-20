Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso is not the only name on Liverpool’s list of managerial targets to replace Jurgen Klopp, even if he currently looks like the name at the top of the list.

That’s according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, who says that Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi is also appreciated by the Reds, even if nothing is close to being decided right now.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano stated that Liverpool’s appointment of a new sporting director would be key for the Merseyside giants as they look for Klopp’s successor.

“Liverpool remain very interested in Xabi Alonso – they keep having contacts, but they also want to be respectful because it’s an important season for Bayer Leverkusen and they don’t want to disturb them,” Romano said.

“Still, it’s 100% confirmed that Liverpool want to go for Alonso. He’s not the only name on their list, but they are well informed on his contract situation – there is not a proper clause, but a gentleman’s agreement with the club.

“I’m not sure any concrete talks are imminent because of Leverkusen’s situation, but for sure Alonso is at the top of Liverpool’s list – he’s not the only one, but he’s a strong candidate for the Liverpool job.”

He added: “It’s also important to remember, as I always said, that Liverpool will appoint a new director, and then a new manager. That step is crucial to decide on new coach, so we have to be patient and see how the discussions evolve. Roberto De Zerbi is also appreciated, but again – nothing is done so I keep that open and also based on new director.”

Alonso makes sense as the ideal man for this next chapter at Liverpool, as he’s done such an impressive job at Leverkusen and also has the LFC connection from his playing days, but one imagines the Spanish tactician could be a man in demand after establishing himself as one of the most exciting young coaches in the game.

De Zerbi is also seriously worth considering after the superb job he’s done at Brighton, with the Italian tactician having the added benefit of already proving himself in the Premier League.