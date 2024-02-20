Liverpool are said to be confident over hiring Xabi Alonso as their next manager despite interest from Bayern Munich, according to Ben Jacobs.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest column in the Daily Briefing, Jacobs explained that it’s felt that the Premier League would be a more tempting option for Alonso, even if he does also feature in Bayern’s plans in case they decide to part ways with the struggling Thomas Tuchel.

Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen side are currently leading Bayern in the Bundesliga title race, and it’s fair to say Bayern could do a lot worse than try to raid their rivals for the Spanish tactician.

Still, it seems Jacobs does not expect the situation in Germany to impact Liverpool that much, though it seems other options to replace Jurgen Klopp also shouldn’t be ruled out.

Alonso, meanwhile, is also likely to take his time to pick his next club, as he could potentially find an opening at Real Madrid in 2025 if he decides to stay at Leverkusen for one more season.

“Xabi Alonso is one of the big favourites to be the next Liverpool manager. Liverpool’s plan is to find a sporting director first, and quickly, then have them input on Jurgen Klopp’s replacement,” Jacobs said.

“Bayern’s poor form is not likely to influence the process. This is partly because Bayern’s board are sticking with Thomas Tuchel for now. But even if he is fired, Liverpool feel Alonso prefers a Premier League move should he be offered the job and decide to leave Leverkusen.”

He added: “Alonso could yet decide to stay and lead Leverkusen in the Champions League next season. But if he goes, sources indicate Bayern is not of as much appeal as Liverpool, even though Alonso is high on the list of potential Tuchel replacements.

“It’s also worth pointing out that staying at Leverkusen for another season could also open up the chance for Alonso to go to another former club, Real Madrid, and replace Carlo Ancelotti in 2025.

“Alonso is spoilt for choice, and I expect him to take his time. And Liverpool are expected to shortlist as many as seven candidates, including Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi, as part of a very thorough process.”