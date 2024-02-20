Liverpool have made contact over €35m attacking midfielder transfer

Liverpool have reportedly been in contact recently over a potential transfer move for Palmeiras youngster Luis Guilherme, the talented attacking midfielder.

The 18-year-old looks to be the latest big thing emerging in his native Brazil and it seems Liverpool are keen to get into a strong position for his signature.

This is according to a report from Nosso Palestra, who state that the Reds have recently held some initial talks over this potential deal, with some progress being made over the signing that would likely cost around €35million.

Guilherme looks like he could be a fine long-term signing for Liverpool as they prepare for the start of a new era at the end of this season when Jurgen Klopp steps down.

It won’t be easy for LFC to start again without this legendary figure at Anfield, but signing a top prospect like Guilherme could certainly help the next manager to come in.

This seems like a story to keep an eye on, though one imagines other major clubs could also show an interest in the Brazilian teenager.