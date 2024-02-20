Man United and Tottenham to fight for 21-year-old Premier League star

Journalist Ben Jacobs claims that Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur may compete this summer to recruit Everton center-back Jarrad Branthwaite.

After the season, the 21-year-old, who has emerged as one of the Premier League’s top young centre-backs, may be able to leave Goodison Park in a big money move.

Speaking with GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs disclosed that Spurs, who are rumored to be interested in signing him, will be competing.

But the reporter also thinks Man United will give Spurs some competition in his quest.

Being a left-sided center-back, Branthwaite “ticks a lot of boxes” for the Red Devils, who are planning a move for a young central defender.

He said: “I think that there is going to be a bidding war, in many ways, during the summer.”

“I think Tottenham will be there, and we know that Real Madrid have looked in the past as well. It is true that bringing in at least one young centre-back is on Manchester United’s positional radar. Homegrown players are also a key focus, so Branthwaite ticks a lot of boxes, especially with him being a left-sided centre-back.”

During his season-long loan with PSV Eindhoven, Branthwaite began to reach his full potential.

The young Englishman has continued to perform well and is now a consistent starter opposite James Tarkowski for the Toffees.

His tackling, ball recovery, ability to win duels, and critical clearances have all impressed.

Spurs’ starting lineup is well established with Sergio Romero and Micky van de Ven, but both players have missed time due to injuries this season. In addition to offering strong competition, Branthwaite may be considered the left-footed player’s backup.

It may be the same at United. He may fill in for Lisandro Martinez, who has a history of injuries.