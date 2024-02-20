Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has earned big praise from pundit Garth Crooks after his fine recent form which followed a difficult start to life at Old Trafford.

Still only 21 years of age, there has been plenty of expectation on Hojlund’s young shoulders since his big-money move to Man Utd from Atalanta in the summer, where he’d established himself as a hugely exciting prospect, drawing comparisons to Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland.

Hojlund initially failed to get going in the Premier League, but now can’t seem to stop finding the back of the net, making the latest team of the week from Garth Crooks on BBC Sport.

The Denmark international has now been praised as looking like a new hero for the Red Devils, with Crooks also praising his character for coming through what must have been a painful period for him.

“Hojlund’s first goal in the 2-1 victory at Luton smacked of a player bang in form and his second was just stunning improvisation,” Crooks wrote in his column.

“A run of seven goals in six games suggests Hojlund has found his wings and is starting to fly. The youngster also looks like he’s made of tough stuff. He’s come through a very difficult period at the club and it must have been painful.

“However, it looks as if the United fans might have a new hero, and the club a new Frank Stapleton!”

MUFC fans will certainly be happy with how Hojlund is doing, as it now looks, after some initial doubt, like they made a really smart investment when they signed him last summer.

If Hojlund continues like this, he will surely have a great career in the Premier League, and he forms part of a generally exciting group of young players at United at the moment, along with Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho.