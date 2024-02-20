Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta “really happy” with 23-year-old and vows to “get the best out of him” after tough three months

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has stated that he is “really happy” with Fabio Vieira as the midfielder is close to a return to action after being injured for months.

The 23-year-old had discomfort in his groin earlier on in the season and opted to have surgery to solve the issue.

The Arsenal star underwent an operation on his groin in November and according to the Standard, the Portuguese star had hoped to make the squad for the first leg of the Gunners’ last-16 Champions League tie in Porto on Wednesday.

Ahead of the game in Portugal, Arteta has been speaking about Vieira and had some nice words for the midfielder.

“We are really happy with Fábio Vieira, but at the same time sad. It’s been a tough period for him,” the Arsenal boss said via Fabrizio Romano.

“He’s a player with enormous talent and we’re going to get the best out of him.”

Vieira hasn’t featured for Arsenal since 11 November, when he came off of the bench in a 3-1 win over Burnley, picking up a red card in the process.

The 23-year-old made appearances in many of the North London club’s matches before his operation, playing 14 in total with two goals and four assists.

The Portuguese star has a bright future at Arsenal, especially under Arteta’s watch, and it is just about extracting the talent from the midfielder over the coming years.