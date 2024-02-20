It isn’t clear just how long it will take for Dan Ashworth to be officially installed at Man United, with the 52-year-old currently on gardening leave from Newcastle.

The rise of the Magpies since they were taken over by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) has as much to do with Ashworth as anyone else in the St. James’ Park food chain.

As a result, his loss is likely to be keenly felt at the club, particularly by the likes of Eddie Howe and assistant manager, Jason Tindall.

His influence on the club since joining can be seen in one particular decision that he made which meant that Newcastle didn’t end up signing players.

According to inews (subscription required), the club were looking at attacking midfielders but Ashworth talked them out of it because he believed that Elliot Anderson was perfect for the role.

As it turned out, he was exactly right and has no doubt saved the club a pretty in the process.

It’s likely to be one of a number of good business decisions that helped set the club on the right path.

His own path now appears to be at Old Trafford where he’ll likely want to be trying to repeat the same tricks again.