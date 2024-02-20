Arsenal are reportedly eyeing up a potential £85million transfer move for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins.

The England international continues to impress at Villa Park and it would be intriguing to see what he could do at a bigger club, with Arsenal repeatedly linked with him in recent times.

Others such as Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United have also been linked with Watkins at various points, but it seems there are fresh rumours that the Gunners could firm up their interest.

The 28-year-old won’t come cheap, but looks like a fine player who’d give Mikel Arteta’s side the goal threat they’ve been lacking at times.

Gabriel Jesus isn’t the most consistent or prolific player, and he’s had his injury troubles during his time at Arsenal, while Eddie Nketiah has recently fallen out of favour after a lack of impact even as a squad player.

Villa won’t want to lose a top player like Watkins, but one imagines a top four finish could be crucial to their hopes of persuading him to stay.