Premier League chairman says £60m midfielder can leave if offer “makes sense”, Liverpool and Chelsea among suitors

Liverpool and Chelsea have received a boost ahead of the summer transfer window as Fulham’s vice-chairman, Tony Khan, has said midfielder Joao Palhinha can leave Craven Cottage if a deal “makes sense”.

The 28-year-old was close to leaving Fulham last summer when Bayern Munich came calling for the Portuguese star. The player travelled to Germany to complete the Deadline Day switch but the transfer fell through as Fulham couldn’t find a replacement.

Palhinha signed a new five-year contract with the option of a further year in the aftermath, but the Portugal international is very likely to leave this summer and Fulham’s vice-chairman, Tony Khan, has said the midfielder can leave Craven Cottage if a deal “makes sense”.

Speaking to talkSPORT about the 28-year-old, Khan said: “I would want him as part of the team for as long as possible and we were very happy to extend his contract, but if an offer came along that would make sense for everyone I think that’s something you have to consider with every player at the right time.”

Since joining Fulham in 2022, Palhinha has been a star in the Premier League and it is not a surprise big clubs are circling around the Portuguese star.

The report says that the London club have placed a £60m price tag on the midfielder, which is an affordable price for several clubs linked to the player.

Premier League giants Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea have an interest in the 28-year-old but Bayern Munich will very likely try to sign the Fulham star again. Given how close Palhinha was to joining the German champions last summer, that may benefit the Bundesliga outfit for the upcoming transfer window.