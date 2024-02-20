The latest Premier League team of the week is in, with BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks selecting a strong line up of some of the biggest names that Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool have to offer.

It was another great weekend for Arsenal, who thrashed Burnley 5-0 away from home to follow up that thumping 6-0 win at West Ham a week earlier. No surprises then that both Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard got into this week’s XI on the BBC.

Man Utd also continued their recent rich vein of form, with Rasmus Hojlund in particular continuing to show himself to be a goal machine in the Premier League in 2024, and leading the line in the team below…

Elsewhere, Chelsea star Raheem Sterling is in after scoring in the 1-1 draw with his old club Manchester City, while other big names like Mohamed Salah and Ollie Watkins were also back among the goals.

Next, however, the Champions League will be in focus as Arsenal take on Porto tomorrow night – could this finally be the year they win the competition?