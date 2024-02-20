Roy Hodgson’s classy message to Crystal Palace supporters as Glasner takes over

Though his time at Selhurst Park arguably didn’t end in the way in which he wanted, Roy Hodgson has still shown a touch of class towards the fans who had begun to boo his name in the past few matches.

The 76-year-old was taken ill at around the same time it was rumoured that the club were actively pursuing Oliver Glasner as his replacement, which was unfortunate timing to say the least, and must’ve made Steve Parish’s decision that much harder to make.

The Eagles have plummeted down the Premier League this season and at the time of writing they are perilously close to the relegation zone.

Just five points separate them from Luton Town who are third from bottom, though potential points deductions for Nottingham Forest and Everton could yet help Palace’s cause.

In any event, Hodgson just wasn’t getting a tune out of a talented squad and it really was only a matter of time before the axe was to fall on his time at the club.

Roy Hodgson, he's one of our own ??? pic.twitter.com/jQrTrcFjOK — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) February 19, 2024

Ahead of the next round of games, Hodgson wrote a parting note to supporters and the club to express his gratitude, showing no sign of ill will or rancour.

It’s likely to be his last foray into management, so it’s a sad way for it all to end, though his gentlemanly demeanour in stepping aside will surely endear him to those that wanted him out.