Transfer news: Kylian Mbappe decision, Joshua Zirkzee Arsenal links, Man United director latest & more

This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

Why Kylian Mbappe finally decided to leave PSG for a new challenge

We still have to wait for formal steps with Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid, as from what I’m hearing nothing is signed yet. Still, I really think this time it’s the end of the saga and the formal step will happen soon, and Mbappe will communicate with PSG once he’s formally signed the document. At that moment, PSG will announce that Mbappe will leave the club as a free agent.

I can confirm that Mbappe, his mother, his lawyers, all have the contract proposal from Real Madrid in their hands. So it’s a matter of time now. Of course, this has been a long time in the making, and it seems that last summer something was broken between Mbappe and PSG, when he was left out of Luis Enrique’s pre-season squad and it was a really tense situation.

In the end, PSG were able to fix that situation, but in December Mbappe decided to leave the club and in January he took some time to communicate with his camp and then to inform Nasser Al-Khelaifi on his decision. It seems it’s time for him to leave and try something different – he was already tempted by Real Madrid two years ago, and now he felt it was time to try a new project, a new league after a long time at PSG.

PSG’s top transfer targets as they plan for life after Mbappe

To replace Mbappe, I think it’s going to be a different kind of plan for PSG. Not only do they want to sign a forward to replace him, they plan to sign three important players for the present and future. For sure there will be an important offensive player, and names like Victor Osimhen and Rafael Leao are all names appreciated by PSG. These two specific players were also signed by Luis Campos when he was director at Lille, so he knows them and their representatives well, and they have a good relationship, so they could be two candidates.

Still, PSG haven’t decided yet, so there could be other names on their list, and they also want an important midfielder. They wanted Bernardo Silva a year ago, so let’s see if they return for him, while in January there was also interest in Bruno Guimaraes, but it was impossible at that time – in the summer there will be a £100m release clause, so that could be an interesting one to follow.

PSG also want an important centre-back, and Leny Yoro from Lille is their top target – they already wanted him in January, and Lille expect PSG to return for Yoro. Still, he’s also wanted by Real Madrid and clubs in England. Overall, it should be a busy summer at PSG.

The latest on Man United’s director search

I think it’s a possibility that we see Dan Ashworth’s move from Newcastle to Manchester United wrapped up this week, but it’s not going to be easy as we expect Newcastle to be tough in negotiations. It is expected that if you want to sign an important director like Ashworth, it will be tricky.

Still, there will be negotiations this week and Man United want to sign Ashworth now, so they can plan for this summer’s transfer window. They really want to make it happen, so I think INEOS will try as they see Ashworth as crucial for this project. Man United will try their best.

Sam Jewell at Brighton is another name being linked with Man United, but also with Chelsea. It’s not decided yet, with Brighton still having conversations to try to keep him at the club – they want to understand what is the situation, and then to proceed, but they never panic about people leaving the club. Jason Wilcox at Southampton could also be one to watch, as United are considering different options, so let’s see what they decide to do.

Thomas Tuchel safe at Bayern despite Zinedine Zidane stories

At the moment, Thomas Tuchel’s job is still safe. Bayern’s board want to continue with Tuchel, they are really convinced to stick with him, but of course they are not happy after three consecutive defeats. Internal discussions are taking place to try to fix the situation – short-term it looks like Tuchel is safe, but potentially at the end of the season they will explore other options for the head coach.

Zinedine Zidane is one big name being mentioned with the Bayern job, but I saw maybe five names linked with Bayern in the last 24 hours, it’s normal when a job like that is not safe. I’m not aware of any agreement close or imminent with any other manager. I don’t like mentioning five names in one day, so as soon as I know about concrete contacts I will say, but not yet.

Xabi Alonso not the only name on Liverpool’s list

Liverpool remain very interested in Xabi Alonso – they keep having contacts, but they also want to be respectful because it’s an important season for Bayer Leverkusen and they don’t want to disturb them. Still, it’s 100% confirmed that Liverpool want to go for Alonso. He’s not the only name on their list, but they are well informed on his contract situation – there is not a proper clause, but a gentleman’s agreement with the club.

I’m not sure any concrete talks are imminent because of Leverkusen’s situation, but for sure Alonso is at the top of Liverpool’s list – he’s not the only one, but he’s a strong candidate for the Liverpool job.

It’s also important to remember, as I always said, that Liverpool will appoint a new director, and then a new manager. That step is crucial to decide on new coach, so we have to be patient and see how the discussions evolve. Roberto De Zerbi is also appreciated, but again – nothing is done so I keep that open and also based on new director.

Two new Arsenal deals and latest Joshua Zirkzee links

From what I’m hearing, Takehiro Tomiyasu’s new contract with Arsenal is done. He’s 100% extending his contract with Arsenal, so it’s just about finding the right moment to sign the contract and make an announcement, but it’s done.

It’s an important deal for Arsenal as well because important Italian clubs showed an interest in Tomiyasu in January. He was excellent at Bologna before Arsenal signed him, so there was interest from Serie A, but from Mikel Arteta it was a straight “no” because he’s very happy with him.

For Ben White’s contract, it’s not done yet but it’s very advanced. Talks have gone well since October, the player is happy at Arsenal, so it’s just a matter of weeks or maybe months and then it will be complete.

Staying with Arsenal, there have also been fresh rumours about Joshua Zirkzee, with reports in Italy stating that the Gunners are in a good position for this deal because they have a good relationship with the player’s agents.

The relationship is very good, for sure, but Zirkzee’s agents are among the biggest in the world so they have a very good relationship with many clubs, not only Arsenal. It’s important to see what kind of striker Arsenal want to sign this summer, if it will be more of an out-and-out goal-scorer or a top quality all-rounder to play with the squad like Zirkzee.

In other news…

Alphonso Davies – The agent of the Bayern Munich left-back was in Barcelona but at the moment, I’m not aware of concrete negotiations with Barca. They have Alejandro Balde in that position and Alphonso wants an important salary, either from Bayern with a new deal, or with Real Madrid or any other club. So, for Barca it’s really complicated to offer that.

Morten Hjulmand – Linked with Manchester United after some fine form this season, Morten Hjulmand has been scouted but there’s nothing concrete at the moment. He also had admirers at Lecce, but there’s nothing serious happening at the moment. It’s also true that he’s an Arsenal fan!

Dean Huijsen – Scorer of a fantastic goal for Roma over the weekend, Dean Huijsen will return to Juventus in the summer when his loan at Roma ends and the plan is for him to start pre-season at Juve – there are no plans to loan him again so far. They also extended his contract ahead of his Roma loan, so there’s a very clear plan in place for him.