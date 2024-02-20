Sevilla are apparently interested in acquiring one of Leeds United’s most valuable assets, but the Spanish team may find it difficult to negotiate a deal.

Sport Witness has revealed that Sevilla is monitoring the Wilfried Gnonto.

Victor Orta, the sports director of the Spanish club and a former director of football at Leeds United, is eager to work with Gnonto again.

The Italian teenager was first signed by Orta at Leeds, and according to the source, Gnonto is still one of his “obsessions” at Sevilla.

The sports director is eager to sign the player and he understands that Sevilla will have the best opportunity to acquire him if Leeds fail to get promoted this season.