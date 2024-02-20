Video: £25m Man United target nets Champions League goal against former club

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Borussia Dortmund have taken the lead in their Champions League round of 16 clash with PSV Eindhoven courtesy of a goal from Man United target Donyell Malen. 

The 25-year-old has netted against his former club to make it 1-0 having left the Dutch giants for Germany back in 2021.

This will impress those at Man United who have an interest in the Dortmund star as per ESPN, Malen was ready to leave the Bundesliga side in January.

The Dutch star was valued at around £25m by the German club and there was also talk of a potential swap deal involving Jadon Sancho.

However, a move never materialised but it could be a transfer to keep an eye on ahead of the summer window.

More Stories / Latest News
“That would be wonderful” – One of Europe’s best players open to Liverpool move
Premier League chairman says £60m midfielder can leave if offer “makes sense”, Liverpool and Chelsea among suitors
Transfer news: Kylian Mbappe decision, Joshua Zirkzee Arsenal links, Man United director latest & more
More Stories Donyell Malen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.