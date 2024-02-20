Video: £25m Man United target nets Champions League goal against former club

Borussia Dortmund have taken the lead in their Champions League round of 16 clash with PSV Eindhoven courtesy of a goal from Man United target Donyell Malen.

The 25-year-old has netted against his former club to make it 1-0 having left the Dutch giants for Germany back in 2021.

This will impress those at Man United who have an interest in the Dortmund star as per ESPN, Malen was ready to leave the Bundesliga side in January.

The Dutch star was valued at around £25m by the German club and there was also talk of a potential swap deal involving Jadon Sancho.

However, a move never materialised but it could be a transfer to keep an eye on ahead of the summer window.

Dortmund lead in Eindhoven and it's Donyell Malen against his former club ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/n4ERviNcKY — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 20, 2024