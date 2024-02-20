For Man City ace, Phil Foden, being touted as a future Ballon d’Or winner is high praise indeed.

However, Brentford manager, Thomas Frank, is convinced that the England international is heading for one of the highest individual honours in the game.

He has been as influential for his club as the more celebrated Kevin De Bruyne or Erling Haaland, given that he already has 14 goals and 10 assists in 2023/24 per WhoScored.

At just 23 years of age, it’s clear that his ceiling could well take him to that world class level, and Brentford will surely have to pay special attention to him in Tuesday night’s Premier League fixture.

?? "For me I think he's the closest England get to a potential Ballon d'Or winner" Thomas Frank on Phil Foden who scored a hat-trick the last time Brentford played Man City ?pic.twitter.com/Fpt15jVY1U — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 19, 2024

Pictures from Sky Sports