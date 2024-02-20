Video: “Closest England get to a Ballon d’Or winner” – Thomas Frank lauds Man City ace

Brentford FC Manchester City
Posted by

For Man City ace, Phil Foden, being touted as a future Ballon d’Or winner is high praise indeed.

However, Brentford manager, Thomas Frank, is convinced that the England international is heading for one of the highest individual honours in the game.

More Stories / Latest News
Former Real Madrid man heads list of three to replace Moyes at West Ham
Exclusive: Xabi Alonso not the only name on Liverpool list, PL manager also “appreciated” – Fabrizio Romano
Roy Hodgson’s classy message to Crystal Palace supporters as Glasner takes over

He has been as influential for his club as the more celebrated Kevin De Bruyne or Erling Haaland, given that he already has 14 goals and 10 assists in 2023/24 per WhoScored.

At just 23 years of age, it’s clear that his ceiling could well take him to that world class level, and Brentford will surely have to pay special attention to him in Tuesday night’s Premier League fixture.

Pictures from Sky Sports

More Stories Pep Guardiola Phil Foden Thomas Frank

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.