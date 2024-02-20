David Moyes is evidently a man on borrowed time at present.

The West Ham manager hasn’t seen his side win a game in any competition this year, and any protestations that he’s made post-game to TV cameras is surely just him delaying the inevitable.

From European placing to mid-table, and from playing some brilliant football to being soundly beaten in most games, the Hammers look a shadow of the side that they were earlier in the season.

The football being served up at the moment is about as far from the ‘West Ham way’ as it’s possible to be, and that undoubtedly grates on the Hammers faithful as much as anything else.

As long as the team play good football, if they’re beaten by the better side their fans will acknowledge that but get right behind them because they gave it their all.

This current team just doesn’t appear to want to go into battle at any point.

Players aren’t turning their backs on the team or refusing to play of course, but when it gets down to it, no one is sticking their head above the parapet and lead this team.

The playing staff sing to the manager’s tune, and at present Moyes can’t hit the right notes.

With that in mind, The Guardian (subscription required) suggest that technical director, Tim Steidten, is in favour of sacking the manager.