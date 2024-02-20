West Ham United’s lack of transfer activity points towards them waiting for David Moyes’ contract to run down so they can make a change of manager, according to Garth Crooks.

The BBC Sport pundit, writing in his Premier League team of the week column, praised Nottingham Forest for their quality as they beat West Ham this weekend, though he admitted it’s another setback for the Hammers, and perhaps for Moyes in particular.

Although the Scottish tactician led the east London club to glory in the Europa Conference League final last season, we know just how cold and cynical modern football can be, and it seems he’s no longer looking that assured of his position.

Some West Ham fans held ‘Moyes Out’ signs at the Forest game, and Crooks believes we’ve seen signs from the board that they’re no longer backing their manager, having failed to invest in the squad in the recent January transfer window.

Commenting on West Ham’s latest defeat, Crooks said: “It was a good win for Forest and another setback for David Moyes.

“The lack of investment in the team by the board suggests Moyes is no longer of value to the club and they are waiting for his contract to run down. That’s the professional game for you.”

It might be that Moyes has taken WHUFC as far as he can, and it will be interesting to see if the club are tempted to try a change in direction soon.