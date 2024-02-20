Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano responds to big names being linked with Bayern Munich job

Fabrizio Romano has responded to the various rumours involving big names like former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane being linked with the Bayern Munich job.

Thomas Tuchel looks to be under growing pressure at the moment after Bayern’s awful run of form, with Romano stating that the German tactician perhaps looks to be safe for now, but is less likely to be a long-term option for the Bavarian giants.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that he doesn’t like to comment too much on speculation like this, as it’s normal to see big names like Zidane being linked with a top job like Bayern.

Still, it seems for now nothing concrete is happening with the French tactician, who has been out of work for some time despite enjoying so much success during his time in charge at the Bernabeu.

On the Zidane to Bayern rumours, Romano said: “At the moment, Thomas Tuchel’s job is still safe. Bayern’s board want to continue with Tuchel, they are really convinced to stick with him, but of course they are not happy after three consecutive defeats.

“Internal discussions are taking place to try to fix the situation – short-term it looks like Tuchel is safe, but potentially at the end of the season they will explore other options for the head coach.

“Zinedine Zidane is one big name being mentioned with the Bayern job, but I saw maybe five names linked with Bayern in the last 24 hours, it’s normal when a job like that is not safe.

“I’m not aware of any agreement close or imminent with any other manager. I don’t like mentioning five names in one day, so as soon as I know about concrete contacts I will say, but not yet.”