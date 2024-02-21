‘A lot of lies’ – Man United and Tottenham target rejects transfer rumours

In response to rumours that he would quit Barcelona at the end of the season, midfielder Frenkie de Jong of Barcelona has taken offense.

The Dutchman and a transfer to the Premier League have long been talked about. Before finally signing Casemiro, Manchester United spent a lot of time pursuing him 18 months ago.

Spurs were reportedly considering a deal for the 26-year-old most recently.

Before Barcelona’s Champions League match against Napoli, De Jong spoke with media and used the chance to voice his displeasure with what he claims is inaccurate reporting.

“The truth is that I am a little angry with what you people [the media] in general write,” he said. “Many things come out that are not true, it is irritating me.”

He continued: “I know that many things are invented, you write things that are not true. You are doing it in general with many players, even coaches. You cannot do that, you’re inventing things.

“It’s a lot of smoke, a lot of lies, that I’m earning €40 million (£34m) or so… the truth is that it is far from what I earn. I won’t say figures, but they have invented a story that is not true.

“I am very happy at Barca, it is the club of my dreams. I hope to continue playing for Barca for many years.

“I consider that the club is my team-mates, the staff… and I am enjoying it a lot. The press sometimes criticise my level, that doesn’t matter because everyone can have their opinion. But I don’t accept lies.”

The former Ajax midfielder has been consistently linked with a move to the Premier League. United, Tottenham and Chelsea have all been talked about as his next possible destination.

de Jong will not be short of buyers if Barcelona decide to sell him. His talent and quality is soemthing not easily available in the market.

The 26-year old midfielder is one of the highest earners at the Catalan club and they could be willing to let him go in order to balance their financial books.

He is one of Barcelona’s best sellable asset and they could cash in on him for the financial stability of the club.