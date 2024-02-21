“After this current season” – Jurgen Klopp’s agent comments on links to European giants

Jurgen Klopp will leave Liverpool after nine successful seasons at the end of the current campaign and the German coach’s agent has been commenting on his future.

In the aftermath of Klopp announcing his Liverpool departure, the Reds boss said that he plans to take some time off upon the conclusion of this season.

The 56-year-old has been linked to many jobs since and the newest is the hot seat at Bayern Munich.

It was reported on Wednesday that Thomas Tuchel will leave the Bundesliga club at the end of the season and it was inevitable that Klopp would be linked to the biggest job in Germany.

Speaking to Sky Germany, Klopp’s agent Marc Kosicke has played down any chance of his client joining Bayern as Tuchel’s replacement, stressing that the Liverpool boss will take a break.

“Jürgen Klopp will not coach any club or national team for a year after this current season,” he said via Fabrizio Romano.

“That remains unchanged.”