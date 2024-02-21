Argentina ace to be offered to Palace in swap deal for Michael Olise

Crystal Palace ace, Michael Olise, is likely to be a player very much in demand this summer.

The England international was expected to move to Chelsea in the 2023 summer window, but the Eagles pulled off a coup by being able to keep him at Selhurst Park.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Blues back in for him once this summer’s window opens, however.

They’re unlikely to be the only suitors for his services, with The Telegraph (subscription required) noting that Italian giants, Juventus, could well offer Matias Soule in part exchange for Olise.

The decision on whether to allow him to move on or not will likely rest with new manager, Oliver Glasner, who will have a number of potential departures to deal with if he can’t hit the ground running in South London, and have his players immediately singing his tune.

With a few months left of the season to be played, there’s plenty of time for Glasner to get his ideas across, and if players feel that his project is one worth investing in, then no amount of money is likely to persuade them that their future lies elsewhere.

A successful European Championship could alter the status quo, but Glasner is unlikely to be concerning himself with that at this stage.