Arsenal will be in the market for a striker this summer and one top star from the Premier League remains on their list.

Mikel Arteta has operated without a proper number nine during the current campaign when Gabriel Jesus has been absent and many pundits have seen that as a weakness for the Gunners.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee are two names that have been consistently linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium but now another name is back on the North London club’s radar.

According to Todofichajes, Arsenal have an interest in Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins but the England star will be a hard man to lure away from Villa Park.

Would Ollie Watkins be a good fit for Arsenal?

Watkins just signed a new contract at Aston Villa last year which keeps him at Villa Park until 2028 and therefore, it will take a hefty price tag to sign the 28-year-old this summer.

The striker is Unai Emery’s key man and is once again having a productive season. Watkins has scored 18 goals and assisted a further 12 across 35 matches during the current campaign, which is highly impressive given that he is not playing in one of the “Big Six” clubs.

Out of the three strikers that have been linked to Arsenal, Watkins would be the best fit for the Gunners, given his numbers and style of play. The Englishman’s movement is exceptional and his additional qualities would complement the others in Arsenal’s forward line.