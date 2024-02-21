Barcelona targeting 11-goal €100m ace who’d prefer a move to Real Madrid

This summer is set to be another of huge upheaval for FC Barcelona, as they seek to replace manager, Xavi Hernandez, and sort out the plethora of issues that appear to have affected the squad during the 2023/24 campaign.

Somehow they are still only eight points behind leaders, Real Madrid, which could be cut to five if the Catalans unexpectedly get a result in the second Clasico of the campaign later in the season.

A draw at Rayo Vallecano showed that Los Blancos are still vulnerable and the title isn’t theirs – yet.

From Barca’s point of view, they need to find the form from last season which has deserted them for the majority of this season.

The downturn in fortunes under Xavi has been nothing short of incredible.

It’s perhaps with that in mind that Barca target, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, would prefer a move to the Santiago Bernabeu according to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Fichajes).

The outlet suggest that the Blaugranes are prepared to go for the €100m-rated winger – who has 11 goals so far this season – if they decide against signing Joao Felix.

The Portuguese ace has shown flashes of his brilliance for Barca, but in general has been a bit hit and miss.

That’s not the type of player the club need at this stage, therefore a move for Kvaratskhelia makes sense.