Bayern to announce that Thomas Tuchel will leave at the end of this season

After what has been an incredibly poor season by their standards, Bayern Munich are seemingly about to announce the departure of their manager, Thomas Tuchel, at the end of the current campaign.

A recent 3-2 loss against Bochum followed a 1-0 first-leg defeat to Lazio in the Champions League Round of 16.

A further 3-0 loss at the hands of table-topping Bundesliga outfit, Bayer Leverkusen means that the Bavarians are eight points off the pace at the top of the table, with 14 games left to play.

Other low points this season include a 5-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt, and the incredible second round DFB-Pokal loss to lowly Saarbrucken.

??? EXCLUSIVE News: After good and fair discussions FC Bayern and Thomas #Tuchel have decided to part ways at the end of the season! Announcement soon ??@SkySportDE ?? pic.twitter.com/oB1dUYBie2 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) February 21, 2024

According to reliable football journalist, Florian Plettenberg, writing on X (formerly Twitter), the Bavarians and Tuchel have had talks and decided that it’s best for all concerned that he steps aside at the end of the season.

That means a managerial merry go round of sorts, given that Barcelona are also looking for a new man in charge, as are Liverpool, thanks to the previous announcements from Jurgen Klopp and Xavi Hernandez that they too would be walking away from their current positions.

Quite what Tuchel’s removal will mean for the likes of Harry Kane and Eric Dier, both of whom were specific requests from the former Chelsea man, isn’t clear at this point.