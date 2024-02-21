Bundesliga striker reveals blow to Liverpool and Newcastle amid transfer speculation

Benjamin Sesko, a target for both Liverpool and Newcastle United, has expressed his desire to remain at RB Leipzig for several years ahead, potentially dealing a setback to his Premier League admirers.

Leipzig secured the forward from Red Bull Salzburg last summer, and he has made a strong impression in his debut Bundesliga season.

Scoring three goals in his last four league matches, the young forward is already the subject of transfer speculation, with rumours suggesting a potential departure from Leipzig at the end of the season.

Sesko has attracted interest from clubs across Europe, including Premier League sides like Newcastle and Liverpool, who are closely monitoring his progress at Leipzig.

Nevertheless, Sesko has made it clear that he is not currently considering leaving the Bundesliga in the foreseeable future.

The forward emphasised his intention to remain at Leipzig for several years before contemplating any transfer.

Sesko conveyed this message to German magazine Sport Bild, via fussball transfers: “I want to spend a lot of time here because the club suit me well.”

If Sesko is determined to stay at Leipzig for the time being, it would indeed eliminate the possibility of a transfer to Liverpool or Newcastle in the upcoming summer.

Sesko has scored ten goals in 29 appearances across all competitions this season and is under contract with Leipzig until 2028.