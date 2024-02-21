Chelsea are still interested in signing 24-year-old Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Fichajes have reported that Chelsea are considering how to strengthen their offense in preparation for the upcoming season.

Their first objective for the summer will be to recruit a clinical finisher. They have been monitoring Vlahovic for quite some time.

Ahead of the transfer window, the Blues are now trying to rekindle their interest in the Serbian star. At Fiorentina, he established himself before moving to Juventus in the winter of 2022. Since joining the Turin-based team, the Serbian international has shown some inconsistency in his performances.

He has scored 36 goals in 87 games for the Italian giants. With 13 goals in 22 league games this season, the 24-year-old has found some form. Even with his excellent performances, his future is still unknown.

Juventus, for their part, are willing to talk about losing their best player for the appropriate price. The financial difficulties of the Italian team have prompted them to be willing to discuss the exit of most of their players. In general, there has been a lot of interest in Vlahovic.

Among the teams eager to add the Serbian striker to their squad is Chelsea. Under the new ownership, the Blues have assembled a group of young, skilled players, but they still lack a few players to fully play to their potential. In order for Mauricio Pochettino to revitalise the Blues, a new striker is needed.

The Blues are willing to pay a total of €60 million for the Juventus striker since he is still only 24 years old and will only become better with time.