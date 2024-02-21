Chelsea open to selling £25m summer signing as Pochettino not impressed

Chelsea will be in the market for a new first-choice goalkeeper this summer despite the Blues signing two shot-stoppers last summer.

The West London club recruited Robert Sanchez as part of a £25m deal with Brighton, while also bringing in Djordje Petrovic for £14m from New England Revolution.

This was part of a major overhaul of the goalkeeper position at Stamford Bridge as Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy were allowed to leave for Real Madrid and Al-Ahli respectively.

Sanchez went into the season as Mauricio Pochettino’s number one but was very unconvincing before picking up an injury back in December.

Petrovic has impressed Pochettino since but the Argentine coach will still try and sign a top goalkeeper this summer.

Chelsea were unable to sign a goalkeeper in January due to Financial Fair Play Issues but that will not be the case in the summer.

In addition to signing a new number one, the West London club plan to listen to offers for Sanchez, only a year after signing the Spanish shot-stopper, reports Football Insider. The 26-year-old has a contract at Stamford Bridge until 2030 and Chelsea will likely seek to get their £25m back before the 2024/25 campaign gets underway.