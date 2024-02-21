Chelsea transfer news: Joshua Zirkzee interest, Liverpool & PSG want Blues star, and much more

The latest Chelsea transfer news is here, with the Blues linked with a host of big names ahead of what could be a busy summer of revamping Mauricio Pochettino’s squad.

While many Chelsea fans will for now be focused on the small matter of a cup final this weekend and searching for Carabao Cup Final Tickets so they don’t miss this chance to possibly see their team lift some silverware, it’s also true that the transfer market never sleeps.

One player whose future is clearly in doubt as he nears the end of his contract and struggles for playing time is Thiago Silva, with latest reports suggesting the Blues are making it one of their priorities to sign a replacement centre-back this summer.

We’ve previously seen names like Ousmane Diomande and Jean-Clair Todibo linked with CFC for that position, but at the moment it’s not clear who their priority for that role is, and there’s also some suggestion of their former player Marc Guehi being on the move this summer. Chelsea may have the option to match any bid made for him, though it’s not yet certain they’ll do that as the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United show an interest.

Speaking of Liverpool, it’s been reported in Ben Jacobs’ Daily Briefing column that the Reds continue to show an interest in Chelsea’s Levi Colwill. Paris Saint-Germain are also listed as being among his suitors, though it may have to wait as it’s currently felt that there’s no chance of the west Londoners even considering letting him go this summer.

Zirkzee joins Osimhen on Chelsea striker list

Reports in Italy, meanwhile, have named Chelsea as being alongside the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Juventus and AC Milan in admiring Bologna’s talented young Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee, who continues to impress in Serie A this season.

It’s no secret that Chelsea need a striker this summer and have been linked with big names like Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney for some time now, but a younger and cheaper option like Zirkzee also makes sense as someone the club might be keeping an eye on, even if it’s clear there’ll be plenty of competition for his signature, with the player expected to cost around €60million, while Bayern Munich have a buy-back clause worth €40m just to complicate matters further.

Finally, another big name up front being linked with Chelsea is Dusan Vlahovic, whose Juventus future looks to be in some doubt again, though one imagines if he were to move there would also be interest from long-time admirers Arsenal and Tottenham.