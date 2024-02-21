Chelsea likely to strengthen key position this summer as big name expected to leave

Chelsea are reportedly likely to be active in the transfer pursuit of a new central defender this summer as Thiago Silva is expected to leave the club.

The Blues remain in mid-table after a difficult first season under Mauricio Pochettino, and one imagines the club will look to continue making changes to their squad in the next transfer window.

One key area that could require strengthening is in defence, with Thiago Silva looking likely to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of his contract this summer, according to the Telegraph.

Silva is now 39 years of age and no longer looks guaranteed a place in the Chelsea starting line up, so it could be a good time to start building a new-look back line.

Axel Disasi has been in fine form recently, while CFC also have talented young defenders like Levi Colwill and Benoit Badiashile on their books, so they could have more prominent roles next term.

One imagines Chelsea would also do well to explore other options, though the Telegraph do not make it clear if they’ll look to re-sign Marc Guehi, who is attracting interest from Liverpool after impressing at Crystal Palace.