Everton set price tag for Tottenham target, Toffees want to make a profit on 31-game star

Tottenham and Newcastle are considering moves for Everton’s James Garner this summer and the Toffees want to make a profit off of the midfielder.

The 22-year-old has been a key member of Sean Dyche’s squad this season having featured in 31 matches for the Merseyside club, scoring two goals and assisting another, and the former Burnley boss will not want to lose him.

Garner was signed from Man United in 2022 as part of a £15million deal and according to Football Insider, Everton want to make a profit off the player by bringing in around £20m-25m for the Englishman.

Everton are expecting bids for Garner this summer and Football Insider reported this week that Tottenham and Newcastle are monitoring the situation of the Toffees midfielder.

Tottenham and Newcastle have an eye on Everton star

Everton will struggle to keep hold of Garner if they are relegated from the Premier League and even if they aren’t, a big fee would help relieve some of their Financial Fair Play issues.

Newcastle would be a great fit for the 22-year-old as they have been in the market for a midfielder for a while now. Eddie Howe has had to play 17-year-old Lewis Miley during the current campaign and although the youngster has been excellent, a more experienced figure will be needed going forward.

The Magpies face tough competition from Tottenham and with a £25m price tag on Garner’s head, that may entice others to get involved in the race.