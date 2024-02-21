Former Manchester United midfielder Angel Gomes could return to the Premier League this summer, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

The 23-year-old only made ten appearances for the Man Utd first-team before joining Lille in summer 2020, and his form in Ligue 1 now means we could see him heading back to English football.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano stated that it looks like an open situation for Gomes this summer, whose contract is expiring in 2025.

Romano did not name specific clubs pursuing Gomes at the moment, but it seems the player could possibly come back for a second spell in English football as he’s tipped to consider approaches over the summer.

It would be interesting to see Gomes testing himself at Premier League level again, even if it didn’t quite work out for him during his time with the Red Devils, where he came up through the academy.

Romano said: “It’s a possibility for Angel Gomes to return to Premier League after impressing at Lille, where his contract expires in 2025. There are clubs from different countries keen on signing him – it’s a very open situation and I expect him to consider proposals in the summer.”