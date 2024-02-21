David James has expressed his belief that Aston Villa will finish above Tottenham Hotspur, citing concerns that the speculation surrounding Ange Postecoglou’s future could impact the Spurs players.

While some Spurs supporters may have held onto hopes of mounting a challenge against teams like Manchester City and Liverpool, the reality was brought home by Wolves, who secured a well-earned victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last weekend.

As a result of that outcome, Aston Villa moved ahead of Postecoglou’s team into fourth place, while Manchester United also closed the gap, now trailing the North London side by just three points.

It appears that Spurs are now poised to be involved in a significant battle for the final guaranteed Champions League spot, and James believes they will ultimately fall short in their pursuit.

The 53-year-old, favouring his former club Villa, positioned them as the favourites, even suggesting they could challenge Arsenal for third place. He remarked that the ongoing speculation linking Postecoglou with a move to Liverpool would not benefit Tottenham’s prospects.

When questioned about his prediction for the fourth-place finisher, the former England goalkeeper disclosed to GGRecon: “I have to be biased and say Aston Villa. I think Ollie Watkins is proving himself again this season and it’s been a remarkable campaign for him.”

“Tottenham are playing better football this season under Ange Postecoglou, however, what’s interesting with Ange is that he’s being linked with the Liverpool job already and that could be disturbing for some of the Spurs players. I think Aston Villa are in a better position with Unai Emery for that reason.”