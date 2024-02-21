Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano reveals top manager’s preference out of Barcelona or Bayern Munich

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided some insight into Hansi Flick’s current preferences as he’s linked with the jobs at Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Xavi recently announced he’d be stepping down from the Barca post at the end of the season, while Thomas Tuchel is surely under growing pressure at Bayern after a string of poor recent results and performances.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Flick seems to have a clear ambition to manage Barcelona, with the former Bayern and Germany boss seemingly keen to try a new challenge abroad.

Flick won the treble during his time in charge of Bayern, though his spell as Germany national team manager was a lot less successful, leading him to be replaced by Julian Nagelsmann last year.

It remains to be seen when we’ll see Flick back in football, but it seems that a position at the Nou Camp would clearly appeal to him, perhaps more so than a second stint at Bayern.

“We’re continuing to hear a lot of stories about managers being on the move, with Hansi Flick one of the big names being linked with both Bayern Munich and Barcelona at the moment, but what’s the reality of the situation?” Romano said.

“My understanding is that no contact has taken place with Bayern so far. The feeling is also that Flick would like to coach Barca and try an experience abroad for sure, but Barca will take some time before deciding on their new manager as I mentioned in the recent weeks. Flick can only wait on this one, but for sure he’d love to become new Barcelona manager.”