Important Liverpool star out of Carabao Cup final with injury

National head coach Dorival Junior has confirmed Alisson will miss Brazil’s friendly fixtures in March due to injury.

The Liverpool goalkeeper was due to feature against Brentford last weekend but after pulling his hamstring in training, the 31-year-old has remained sidelined ever since.

And according to Dorival Junior, the Reds’ number one, along with Wolves’ Matheus Cunha and Brighton’s Joao Pedro, is scheduled for an even longer spell out.

“Alisson, Matheus Cunha and Brighton’s Joao Pedro will miss friendly encounters in March due to injury,” he told TNT Sports’ Fred Caldeira.

Adding to the manager’s comments, leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano believes the South American trio are set to miss the next four weeks of action, which for Liverpool, includes an important Carabao Cup final against Chelsea on 25th February.

Alisson’s absence will serve as a major blow to Jurgen Klopp, who will be hoping to lift the first trophy of the season but will offer backup keeper Caoimhin Kelleher an opportunity he may not have otherwise had.

The Cork-born shot-stopper has started in Liverpool’s last two Premier League games against Burnley and Brentford, respectively, and although the 25-year-old failed to keep a clean sheet in either game, his performances in between the sticks have been solid and have helped toward the side taking maximum points on both occasions.