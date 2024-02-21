Jose Mourinho reveals why Cristiano Ronaldo’s second spell at Man United ended badly

Cristiano Ronaldo’s second stint at Manchester United ended on a bad note and Jose Mourinho has explained why.

In the summer of 2021, Ronaldo unexpectedly returned to Old Trafford, a move that left the league in a state of astonishment.

Even though he showed amazing finishing instincts in his debut season, he eventually became dissatisfied with Ralf Rangnick and Erik ten Hag’s managerial approaches.

After a disagreement with Red Devils manager Ten Hag, the 39-year-old Portuguese great was dropped from the squad.

And as a result of their broken relationship and a shocking TV appearance in which Ronaldo criticised Ten Hag and the club’s leadership, his contract was terminated in late 2022.

About ten Hag, Ronaldo said: “I don’t have respect for him [Ten Hag] because he doesn’t show respect for me. If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you.

“Not only the manager, but the other two or three guys who are around the club [at the senior executive level]. I felt betrayed. I don’t care, people should listen to the truth. Yes, I felt betrayed. I feel that some people didn’t want me here, not only this year but last season too.”

Despite his 27 goals, it’s fair to conclude that Ronaldo’s return home after a 12-year journey was underwhelming. Moreover, renowned Portuguese manager Mourinho has now shared his own wisdom on handling a player with Ronaldo’s caliber and personality.

Speaking with Rio Ferdinand, Ronaldo’s former teammate, on FIVE, Mourinho said:

“I think you don’t coach (Cristiano). Motivation you don’t need to give him. Ambition, responsibility, you cannot give him, technically you cannot give him.

“It’s just to give some tactical adjustments and let the guy be happy.”

Asked if there was anything he could teach him, he humbly replied: “I don’t think so, he doesn’t need it.”

Between May 2016 until December 2018, Mourinho was United’s manager. Prior to that, he managed Ronaldo at Real Madrid, where they won the Copa del Rey and La Liga.

Ronaldo joined the Saudi Pro League team Al-Nassr after leaving Man United and the Portuguese star has regained his form and love for the game while playing in the Middle East.

In 19 appearances this season for Al-Nassr, he has scored 21 goals and provided nine assists.