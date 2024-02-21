Football Insider has been informed by sources that Jurgen Klopp is not interested in taking over as manager of Germany after leaving Liverpool.

The 56-year-old Klopp said in January that he will depart Anfield at the end of the season and take a year off.

After that break ends, he has been strongly linked to take over as coach of the Germany national team, but Football Insider has learned from a reliable source that this is not the Anfield manager’s first goal.

Sources indicate that Klopp perceives the squad as lacking in strength and not sufficiently capable of securing major tournament victories in the foreseeable future.

The most likely destination for the Premier League winning manager is thought to be a move to La Liga, more precisely to the powerful El Clasico teams Real Madrid or Barcelona.

Klopp disclosed in January that his decision to depart Liverpool stemmed from feeling “running out of energy” after assuming the position in 2015.

When the season ends, the bulk of the German’s backroom team will also be departing with him, leaving Liverpool’s management with a significant hole to fill in the upcoming months.

In his final season at Liverpool, Klopp has the team embroiled in a race for the Premier League title. The Reds currently lead the table by one point.

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso is being tipped to takeover from Klopp at Anfield. The former Liverpool midfielder is currently the frontrunner to become the next manager.

After leading Bayern Munich by eight points in the Bundesliga this season, his team is likely to win the German league.