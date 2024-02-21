“Just the beginning” – Sir Jim’s rallying cry to Man United supporters

It’s been a long time coming, but Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s partial takeover of Man United has now been fully ratified.

According to Sky Sports, Trawlers Limited, a company that is wholly owned by the INEOS founder, received FA and Premier League approval last week.

What that means for the club is that Sir Jim and his team can now press ahead with the various changes that they wish to make in order to take the club forward.

“To become co-owner of Manchester United is a great honour and comes with great responsibility,” he was quoted as saying by the outlet.

“This marks the completion of the transaction, but just the beginning of our journey to take Manchester United back to the top of English, European and world football, with world-class facilities for our fans.

“Work to achieve those objectives will accelerate from today.”

His words could be seen as a rallying cry of sorts to supporters who have long suffered under the Glazer family regime.

The ill-feeling towards the Glazer’s isn’t something that can continue if Sir Jim is to be able to achieve everything that he is setting out to do.

What the Red Devils faithful need to do now is get right behind the new regime and have everyone pulling in the same direction – for the good of Man United.

Sir Jim will undoubtedly have a honeymoon period for a while yet, but the proof of the pudding will be in the eating, and if the club aren’t progressing as quickly as the supporters would like, they’ll soon let him know about it.