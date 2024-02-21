Juventus are ready to offer a way out to out-of-favour Man United star

Juventus are prepared to rekindle their interest in Jadon Sancho and are prepared to pay €40 million to get the star player from Manchester United.

Fichajes claims that Juventus are prepared to pay €40 million for Jadon Sancho and make an approach to Man United.

The English winger might not last much longer at Old Trafford, as the Bianconeri are prepared to reignite their interest in him once more in the summer.

In preparation for the summer transfer window, Juventus are scouting new players and may revive their interest in a player they were unable to capture in January. After speaking with Jadon Sancho’s entourage last month, the Bianconeri are eager to sign him in the upcoming window.

His enormous pay and Man United’s demand for a hefty loan fee proved to be major roadblocks. Juventus have continued to monitor the winger and intend to make a bid of €40 million to challenge the Red Devils’ commitment.

Eventually, Sancho signed a summer loan with his former team, Borussia Dortmund, however the transfer will not be permanent. The Germans will not be satisfied with United’s €50–60 million asking price since Juventus will take a gamble and make an offer well below that amount in order to sign the winger.

Given his position in Erik ten Hag’s team, €40 million for the troubled winger would appear like a reasonable offer. Man United will undoubtedly incur significant losses on their investment in the player in the end.

Sancho never got another chance to return to the first team after him and boss Ten Hag fell out. Though the feud is over, the United manager could not welcome him back with open arms until the winger gives a public apology.