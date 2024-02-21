Bayern Munich have confirmed Thomas Tuchel will leave the club at the end of the season.

The former Chelsea boss has endured a miserable spell in charge of the Bundesliga giants.

Not only are the club facing an early exit from the Champions League after trailing 1-0 on aggregate to Lazio in the Round of Last 16, but after slipping eight points behind runaway league leaders Bayer Leverkusen, it seems the Bavarians will end the season trophy-less.

And Tuchel, who lifted two Ligue 1 titles with PSG, is set to pay the price. The German, as confirmed by the club, will remain in charge until the end of the campaign, but will then leave his position, paving the way for Xavi Alonso to take charge.

However, according to a recent report from talkSPORT, Tuchel could be in line to make an immediate return to management once his current position ends.

The 50-year-old is thought to be a surprise option for West Ham, who could part ways with David Moyes following a period of poor results.

Should the Scotsman depart the London Stadium, Tuchel is a genuine candidate to take over.