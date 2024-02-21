Liverpool amongst a multitude of Premier League clubs to scout exciting 19-year-old

When the most exciting players in European football become available, then the likes of Liverpool always need to be in the conversation at the very least.

That appears to be the case with RB Salzburg’s exciting 19-year-old, Oscar Gloukh.

The player has been making waves this season, including in Champions League games against Inter Milan where he scored an equaliser, and also against Benfica in the Austrian side’s win at the Estadio de la Luz.

In total so far in 2023/24, the Israeli attacking midfielder has six goals and seven assists in 28 games in all competitions per transfermarkt.

Sky Sports noted earlier this year that along with the Reds, Arsenal, Manchester United and Aston Villa were all monitoring a player who has previously turned down overtures from FC Barcelona.

Now, according to Turkish journalist, Ekren Konur, writing on X (formerly Twitter), it’s the Villains that are preparing to put their money where their mouth is.

??#EXCL?#RBSalzburg ?? #AVFC?

Aston Villa are planning to make an opening bid of 20 million euros for RB Salzburg's 19-year-old player Oscar Gloukh. https://t.co/BCEWsxrsjX pic.twitter.com/eM8ltOhxeM — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) February 20, 2024

Unai Emery’s side are apparently ready to invest the sum of €20m for the player, putting them at the head of the queue for his services.

Clearly, if Liverpool want to acquire a player who could become the most successful Israeli since Yossi Benayoun – himself a former Reds ace – they’ll need to work hard and fast to get something over the line.