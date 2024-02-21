Liverpool and Real Madrid are both interested in signing Real Sociedad’s Takefusa Kubo.

According to Defensa Central, Premier League club Liverpool are ready to beat Real Madrid to the signing of the 22-year-old attacker.

After establishing himself as one of the best attackers in La Liga this season, Kubo has attracted interest from some of the top clubs. The Japanese international player has scored seven goals and provided four assists this season.

Liverpool will need a quality winger like him if Mohamed Salah decides to leave the club at the end of the season.

Kubo fulfills a similar role, adding goals and creativity on the flank. The prospect of a move to the Premier League could be quite tempting for most players and it will be interesting to see if the 22-year-old is open to a move.

Transitioning to Liverpool represents a significant boost in his career trajectory, offering an opportunity to demonstrate his abilities on the Premier League stage. With Liverpool’s support, he could continue to progress and realize his potential as a world-class talent in the years ahead.

The Japanese winger is currently under contract with Real Sociedad until the summer of 2029, making him a potentially costly acquisition. With a reported €60 million release clause in his contract, it remains uncertain whether Liverpool are willing to meet this price.

Liverpool have assembled a talented squad poised for a promising future. Integrating someone of Kubo’s caliber would undoubtedly enhance the club’s talent pool.

Possessing both technical prowess and physical prowess, the Japanese international has the potential to excel in the Premier League and could emerge as a pivotal player for the Merseyside team.

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old is also garnering interest from Real Madrid, who seek to bolster their squad during the upcoming summer transfer window. With the anticipated free transfer of Kylian Mbappe, acquiring the Japanese winger would sort their attacking lineup for the foreseeable future.