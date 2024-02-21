Liverpool’s coaching staff are reportedly delighted with Darwin Nunez’s development.

The Uruguay international joined the Reds from Benfica 18 months ago in a deal worth a reported £85 million (Sky Sports). Even though the forward initially struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League, Nunez, 24, has recently become an integral part of Jurgen Klopp’s attack.

Although Nunez’s nine Premier League goals are nowhere near the required number to challenge Erling Haaland (17) for the season’s top goalscorer award, there is no denying his collective contributions have helped keep the Merseyside giants within touch of what would be their second-ever Premier League title.

In fact, so important to the Reds’ playing style, according to a recent report from Football Insider, first-team coaches believe the South American’s elite pace, power and movement have taken him to the “next level”.

Suggestions Liverpool’s staff are impressed with their number nine will come as great news to fans.

Nunez was on the verge of becoming the club’s scapegoat before his reinvigorated form saw him become not only a vital figure at Anfield but a top player across the league as a whole.

Since his high-profile move from Benfica, Nunez, who has three-and-a-half years left on his deal, has scored 28 goals and registered 15 goals in 79 games in all competitions.