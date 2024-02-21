Liverpool come from behind to hit four past Luton Town

An enraged Jurgen Klopp directed his frustrations towards the Main Stand, letting out a howl of exasperation into the Anfield atmosphere.

With Liverpool trailing 1-0 to Luton Town and the fans growing restless, Harvey Elliott’s over-hit pass to Luis Diaz further fueled Klopp’s frustration. However, his response to the crowd’s reaction was drowned out by Anfield’s vocal discontent as his team continued to labor without finding a breakthrough.

At the final whistle, the Premier League leaders had extended their lead to four points, sealing a convincing 4-1 victory. Klopp celebrated by acknowledging all four stands with his customary fist bumps.

Although Luton did well to break the deadlock, the truth was evident: Liverpool appeared to be a team depleted of 11 key first-team players, notably lacking three forwards who had collectively contributed 46 goals. This trio, consisting of Mohamed Salah (19), Diogo Jota (14), and Darwin Nunez (13), was sorely missed on the pitch.

The second half began with an electrifying pace, igniting a lively response from the crowd. Two quick goals within minutes, courtesy of Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo, completely shifted the momentum of the game. Surely, the Netherlands manager, Ronald Koeman, observing from the stands, would have been impressed by his Oranje representatives’ contributions.

After fielding an unchanged lineup from their narrow defeat to Manchester United on Sunday, Rob Edwards’s team began to show signs of fatigue as the relentless attacks persisted. It became evident that both sides were running low on energy when Luis Diaz effortlessly maneuvered past Teden Mengi before calmly slotting the ball past the overworked, yet otherwise excellent, Kaminski.

Diaz’s goal highlighted the depth of Liverpool’s attacking prowess, as all of their front five players have now scored at least 10 goals each. This bodes well for their upcoming match on Sunday in the Carabao Cup final, especially with doubts surrounding the availability of Nunez and Salah, and Jota definitively ruled out.

Harvey Elliott sealed the deal with a fourth goal late in the game, capitalising on a clever through ball from substitute Jayden Danns after Gakpo was tackled while attempting to latch onto it.