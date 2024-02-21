Exclusive: Liverpool FC expert on what sources have said about potential wonderkid transfer

Liverpool sources have supposedly played down the transfer rumours and links with Leeds United wonderkid Archie Gray, according to Neil Jones.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, the LFC writer said he’d previously consulted sources about the ongoing Gray links, admitting that he’s not surprised to see the talented 17-year-old attracting glances from big clubs like the Reds and others.

However, it seems Liverpool sources have cooled talk of Gray being a priority for the Merseyside giants any time soon, which perhaps makes sense as the club have so many other similar options in that position as it is.

Jones pointed out that Liverpool are well stocked in both midfield and right-back, the two positions Gray can play, and that they also have some hugely promising youth in those departments, so making a big-money move for the Leeds youngster makes little sense right now.

Responding to the latest Gray-Liverpool rumours, Jones said: “When you are 17 and playing at the level Archie Gray has been playing at, and on such a consistent basis, you are bound to attract attention, and Liverpool have been linked once again with the Leeds wonderkid.

“But Liverpool sources were pretty dismissive when stories appeared earlier this season suggesting the Reds were ready to spend big money on the teenager, and while he is undoubtedly a big talent, it is hard to see too much logic in such a deal at present.

“The performances of Conor Bradley, 20, have been hugely impressive, and Liverpool also have an England international, Joe Gomez, capable of providing high-quality cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back.

“Gray, like Alexander-Arnold, is capable of playing in midfield too, but Liverpool have Dominik Szoboszlai (22), Harvey Elliott (20), Curtis Jones (23), Alexis Mac Allister (25) and Ryan Gravenberch (21), without even considering the likes of Stefan Bajcetic and Bobby Clark (both 19) or Tyler Morton (21) who is also thriving in the Championship with Hull City.

“With that in mind, it would feel like an unusual move for Liverpool to commit to such a big outlay for another gifted youngster.”