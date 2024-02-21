Liverpool sound out €60m star’s representatives ahead of potential transfer

Liverpool have reportedly made contact with the representatives of Goncalo Inacio to sound out whether or not they could get a summer transfer window deal done for the Sporting Lisbon defender.

The Portugal international has established himself as one of the finest defenders in Europe in recent times, and it seems inevitable that there will soon be a mad rush to bring him to the Premier League or a big club from elsewhere.

According to Anfield Watch, Liverpool have made their first steps towards signing Inacio, with the club’s recruitment team supposedly having liked him for a long time.

However, the report also notes that the Reds’ plans for the summer are not concrete yet while they still need to hire a new sporting director.

Inacio certainly seems ideal for Liverpool as they’ll soon need to think about a long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk, but it remains to be seen if their next director might have other names in mind.

Still, Inacio makes sense as someone for LFC to at least consider, as one imagines we’ll likely see other big six teams in England showing an interest in him in the weeks and months ahead too.